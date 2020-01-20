Roti prices are rising but don’t blame tandoor owners

We aren’t allowed to raise the price of roti and flour mills say they don’t have flour to sell at the prices set by the government, complained a tandoor owner. The effects of the ongoing wheat crisis have reached the public, with the price of rotis and naans going up.

According to the price list regulated by the Karachi commissioner office’s price control unit that is released every day, the price of flour hasn’t changed since last November.

According to that list, fine flour is priced at Rs42 per kg, which means a 10kg bag shouldn’t cost more than Rs420 and a 50kg bag should cost around Rs2,100.

But that isn’t the case in the market where a 50kg bag is being sold for Rs3,050, which translates to Rs61 for a kg in wholesale markets and an even higher price for retailers.

Across Karachi and the rest of Pakistan, the price of a roti ranges from Rs12 to Rs15. Some shopkeepers are reluctant to hike prices further, saying they can’t bear the brunt of their customers’ disapproval. “The consumers think we are making huge profits because they hear government officials repeatedly claim that there’s no crisis,” a naan bai told SAMAA Digital.

“What do you suggest we do? Let the consumers think we are the bad guys so our business can shut down or bear the losses by selling rotis at the regulated price and go bankrupt?”

Tandoor owners say they will wait two days for the crisis to subside before going on strike.

When SAMAA Digital contacted flour dealers about the initiative taken by the Sindh government to set up stalls selling subsidised flour across the province, they shared on the condition of anonymity that the quality of that flour is terrible. “They are selling chaff in the name of wheat,” they said.

“They are fooling people to save face and this humiliates us because we are hardly getting supplies, even at the hiked prices. How is it that people across Pakistan are complaining about the surge in prices and a shortage, but the government is putting up stalls?” asked one flour dealer.

The discrepancies between official statements is further complicating the crisis. Minister for Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar says the crisis is artificial and that the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has more than four million tonnes of wheat stored. “The government has four million tonnes of wheat in its stock. The disturbance in the supply chain is responsible for this artificial crisis,” he stated.

But the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved on Monday the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat and says that will be enough to overcome this crisis.

Pakistan has been a wheat exporting country and last year alone, it officially exported 500,000 tonnes of wheat. But now we have to import from countries at the open market rate.

The imported wheat will start entering the Pakistani market mid-February and will go on well into March. The government has also claimed that the crisis will end by Monday (January 20) evening. However, by 4pm, there was no crisis resolution in sight.