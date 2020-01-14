Roads blocked, flights cancelled as snow wreaks havoc in Balochistan

Heavy snowfall continues to wreak havoc in different parts of Balochistan as many highways have been blocked and flights cancelled.

Many flights were cancelled after a PIA plane got stuck on the runway of the Quetta airport. PK-363 was supposed to fly to Karachi at 5:40am Monday morning but couldn’t because of the snow on the runway. As a result, five flights were cancelled.

The people stuck in Kan Mehtarzai have been rescued, according to the authorities. The rescue teams are said to be facing difficulties because of the harsh weather.

The rescue teams have even cleared the road from Chaman to Quetta for small cars.

At least 22 people have been killed and 28 injured due to heavy rains and snowfall in Balochistan over the past three days, police and levies officials said Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has declared an emergency in Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts of the province.

