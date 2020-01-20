Rights lawyer Jalila Haider detained at Lahore airport

Human rights attorney and political activist Jalila Haider has been detained at the Lahore airport.

An FIA official told SAMAA Digital that her name was placed on the ECL last November.

Haider told SAMAA Digital she is in “informal custody” at the airport. “When I reached the immigration counter, I was told that my name is on the Exit Control List,” she said.

She was going to attend a workshop at the University of Sussex in the UK.

“The FIA officials opened a website and told me that I am accused of being involved in anti-state activity,” she said.

She says the officials told her that her name was added to the ECL in November but she was never notified. Her flight was at 6:40am and she has been at the airport since 4am.

Haider was recently included in BBC’s list of 100 Most Influential Women.

She specialises in defending women’s rights and provides free legal services to low-income women. She also founded ‘We the Humans’, a non-profit organisation working with local communities to provide opportunities for vulnerable women and children. She is the first female lawyer from the Hazara community.

A group of demonstrators have gathered outside the airport holding to protest for her release.