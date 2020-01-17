Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
Rawalpindi man arrested for child pornography

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Artwork: Samaa Digital

The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing has arrested a man in Rawalpindi on charges of being a child pornographer and possessing the pornography. He has confessed to the crime.

The arrest came after a raid at the suspect’s residence in Dhanial Camp.

The agency found five videos on a cell phone, USB and memory card they seized.

He has been booked under Section 22 (child pornography) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

According to the law, if found guilty, the convict will be jailed for seven years and fined Rs1.2 million. The suspect has been remanded into the FIA’s custody for four days.

He confessed that he used to lure children into his house’s basement, then record videos and sell them to porn websites.

He used toys and kites to attract the children and later blackmailed them.

The suspect revealed that he was working with a friend who has gone to Dubai. He said they started working together in March 2018.

FIA Inspector Mian Irfan believes that two to four more people are involved. He said the agency is searching them.

Irfan assured that the agency’s technical team was tracking the people to whom the videos were sent.

