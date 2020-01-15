Rana Sanaullah’s name added to the ECL

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s name has been added to the Exit Control List.

Due to this, he will not be able to travel abroad. But Sanaullah said it didn’t make a difference to him.

He said he had no plans of leaving the country. A day earlier, the federal government added the names of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and former senator Waqar Ahmed to the no-fly list.

Sanauallah was recently released on bail in a drug possession case. He was arrested on July 1 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car.

