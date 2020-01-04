Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
Rana Sanaullah: Drug case won’t proceed unless video proof presented

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
The drugs case will not proceed any further unless Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi shows the video he claims he has in court, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday.

A special court for narcotics control adjourned the hearing of the drug case against Sanaullah till January 18.

The minister himself had said on the floor of the National Assembly that the video was available and had been provided to the prime minister, the former law minister said in a media talk after his court appearance. The video Afridi claims he has is of drugs being present in Sanaullah’s car at the time of his arrest.

“If this is the case, the video must be submitted in court to back up the minister’s claims,” he said.

The hearing took place amid tight security and nobody from the media was allowed to attend the trial.

Sanaullah criticised this, demanding an open trial.

“Until and unless an open trial is not held, we won’t let the case proceed at all,” he said.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car. He remained in prison for almost six months.

However, the Lahore High Court granted him bail on December 26 because of “lapses in the prosecution’s case”.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
