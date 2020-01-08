Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Rainfall causes dam break on Balochistan’s Machka River

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP/file

The Machka Dam located on the Machka River in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah broke on Wednesday because of flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The dam break caused flooding near the Chaman Highway. According to rescue officials, people were rescued immediately and there were no casualties.

“The water had overflowed on the streets of the district,” said Jahanzaib Sheikh, Qila Abdullah’s assistant commissioner. “We rescued people and thankfully no financial or physical loss took place,” he said.

The dam was built seven years ago by the PML-N government. As a part of its development programme, 100 small dams were built throughout the province.

For the construction of the 13-foot dam, Rs130 million was spent.

“An inquiry is being conducted on the projects made by the previous government,” said Liaqat Shahwani, spokesperson of the Balochistan government.

The residents of the district have demanded that the government conducts an inquiry on these dams and arrests its contractors.

Balochistan
 
Tell us what you think:

Balochistan, Machka, Killa Abdullah, dam break, Chaman Highway, PML-N
 
