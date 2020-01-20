Rabi Pirzada: I’m not getting death threats

Pop singer Rabi Pirzada took to social media on Sunday to refute news items claiming that she was being given death threats.

“No we didn’t submit any threat complaint. I love Pakistan and it’s people, who are more responsible than [a] few media groups,” she tweeted. She shared a similar post on Instagram.



Some headlines making rounds claimed that a lawyer by the name of Babar Afzal was representing her in a case related to dangerous pets, and had said that she wasn’t able to go to court because her life was in danger.

Sharing a screenshot of one of these stories, she posted on Instagram: “Such a lie. My lawyer’s name is Hasan Khalid Ranjha. And no we didn’t submit any threat complaint.”