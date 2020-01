Schools across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopen today (Monday) after winter holidays.

In both provinces, schools are reopening after an extended break. Punjab’s schools were initially supposed to reopen on January 7 and KP’s in December.

Rain in Punjab and snow in KP became a hurdle to children getting to school on time.

The cold weather also posed a hurdle.

