PTI spokesperson Yousafzai defends matric-pass KP education minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: Akbar Ayub Khan/Facebook

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has defended Akbar Ayub Khan for becoming the new education minister despite not studying past Matriculation.

The KP cabinet went through major changes on Saturday, with two new ministers, one adviser and eight special assistants being inducted.

But the change that made the headlines was Akbar Khan Ayub, who hasn’t studied beyond Matriculation, being given the portfolio of elementary education.

The PTI leadership has since been defending the move.

 “Somebody has told me that even [former] UK prime minister John Major had an FA degree,” Yousafzai said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

The FA degree is equivalent to an intermediate degree in Pakistan’s education system. Major left school just before his 16th birthday, with three O-levels in History, English Language and English Literature.

He said Ayub was on the verge of completing his 12th standard, but missed his final exams because he had to go to Canada.

The KP information minister was of the view that when it comes to heading a department, it’s not the education that matters, it’s the skills and experience.

He believes the same is the case for KP’s new education minister.

“Ayub ran his previous department exceptionally well. He brought new reforms and initiatives which changed the communication and works department,” Y0usafzai said.

He said Ayub isn’t an engineer, yet he ran the engineering-based work department very well.

“There’s no education standard for elected candidates. You can’t bar people on the basis of their academic qualifications,” he said.

When asked about reservations he made before the PTI came into power, regarding induction of those he called anghoota chaap (someone who doesn’t know how to write), Yousafzai thinks the case is “different” this time.

Ayub Khan may not have a degree, but he has ample experience needed to run an institution, Yousafzai said.

“If the chief minister has nominated him, then he must have thought it through thoroughly.”

Speaking with Samaa Digital, FAFEN official Sarwar Bari said the matter of nominating a matriculate candidate shouldn’t be a problem. Bari is a member of Free and Fair Election Network’s general council.

He said it’s not the degree that helps you evaluate an elected candidate, but their service.

“We’ve had many high educated education ministers in the past, but of what use were they?” he asked.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
