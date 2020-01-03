‘PTI, PML-N looking to bypass Parliamentary regulations for Army Act’

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed Friday that the PTI-led federal government and PML-N were trying to get the Army Act amendment bill approved by bypassing Parliament’s code of conduct.

Bilawal spoke to the media outside Parliament moments after the bill was sent to the standing committee on defence for review. Once reviewed, the bill will be brought before both houses for approval.

The government tabled its amended Army Act on Friday. Soon after, the National Assembly session was adjourned.

He said PPP will support the bill if the federal government sends it to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence.

“The government’s stance has been quite confusing. It must, at least, send the bill to the defence committee,” he said. “I want the matter to be solved with the House’s consensus.”



The PPP chief was unhappy with the PML-N’s decision to back the bill without telling anyone else. He believes the PML-N should have taken the opposition into confidence before announcing its move.

Bilawal was hopeful that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to the country “in the light of ongoing issues”.



On the other hand, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the bill will be approved on Saturday (tomorrow).

He said the opposition parties showed solidarity with the government during Friday’s National Assembly session.

“[We] can’t do politicking on state institutions, nor [we] can afford it,” he added.

The government also needs opposition’s suggestions to elect the chairman and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The PTI leader was confident that this matter too will be resolved with consensus.

