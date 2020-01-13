PTI, MQM to work together for Karachi’s development: Asad Umar

There’s no doubt that the MQM and the PTI will work together for the development of Karachi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Monday.

Addressing the media after meeting MQM leaders in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, Umar said that main aim of the meeting with MQM party members was to update them on the projects in Karachi that the federal government was working on.

“We talked about things that needed greater attention and have a collateral plan for them,” he said. “The meeting was not about negotiations, rather it discussed the plans that the MQM and federal government will bring in the city together,” Umar said.

The minister emphasised that both the parties want to “give Karachiites the rights they were deprived of”.

The meeting also included discussions on the resignation of MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which he announced in a press conference on Sunday (January 12).

“We want Khalid to stay in the cabinet,” Umar said. Both the parties have reached this point in Karachi and will work together in the future too, he said.

He assured that small projects in Karachi were completed and work on new ones will begin soon. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi in the first week of February and inaugurate the projects,” the minister said.

He added that the K-IV project will soon be resumed to solve Karachi’s water crisis. To end the transport problem, the Railway Freight Corridor and other projects are under way.

Umar headed a delegation of PTI members sent by the prime minister to talk to the MQM about their reservations that led to Siddiqui’s sudden resignation.

In his press conference, Siddiqui had said that his resignation was the decision of the MQM’s Rabita Committee. There is no use of my being a minister, he said, adding that they will, however, continue to cooperate with the PTI.

