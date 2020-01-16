Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

PTI MNAs irritated with Ali Zaidi’s ‘ticket’ taunt

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SamaaTV

Three PTI members protested during Wednesday’s National Assembly session against Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi when he took a jibe at them by saying they had come to him to ask for the party ticket to stand in the general elections in 2018.

The MNAs, who belong to PTI from Karachi had been asking progress in different projects taken up by the Maritime Ministry.

Once Zaidi was finished answering them, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser advised them to question the ministers during party meetings rather than before the House.

Zaidi retorted by saying that he hasn’t changed his number after assuming office, meaning anyone could just pick up the phone and ask.

He said that these were the same individuals who often visited him prior to the elections, asking for a ticket to contest.

The members staged a protest and threatened to stage a walkout.

Zaidi remarked that he wasn’t worried about which forum was chosen to question him. “They have the right [to question me],” he said.

“You can come to my home, office or anywhere else you wish. You’ve chosen to ask me in the assembly, so I have no issues briefing you here.”

Rifts among PTI leaders were observed at a time when the ruling party is busy meeting its coalition parties amidst tempting offers to them from the opposition.

The PPP had offered MQM-Pakistan, a government ally, the same number of seats in the Sindh government that it has in the federal government. The MQM-Pakistan had turned down the offer.

PTI leaders, including Jahangir Tareen and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, have denied there are any differences between the government and its coalition parties.

