PTA asks TikTok to remove Hareem Shah, Sundal Khattak’s videos

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has written to TikTok with a complaint against Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak.

The two women gained fame on the social media application for sharing videos, often with politicians and ministers. Recently, they were doxxed when pictures of their CNICs and passports were uploaded online. The pictures broadcasted their real names, CNIC and passport numbers, dates of birth and addresses.

The government has now written to TikTok about them after receiving a complaint. A PTA spokesperson said they have written to TikTok to remove videos posted by the two women.

He denied receiving a request to suspend or delete Shah and Khattak’s accounts or sending such a request.

The PTA wants TikTok to “defuse” the videos. The spokesperson said the authority had received other complaints as well.

TikTok cooperated with us previously and removed 90% of the controversial material we complained about, said the PTA.

Shah has gained popularity due to her viral videos with celebrities and officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members.

She also uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. The TikTok star made claims connecting Rashid and her friend Khattak.

Videos of her with a PML-N leader and on a video call with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan have also been uploaded on the internet.