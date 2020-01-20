Protests as flour prices soar, govt promises lower prices today

People are taking to the streets in Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta to protest against soaring flour prices.

Flour is being sold for Rs70 a kilogramme in Karachi.

The government announced that it would lift the duty on importing wheat in order to control soaring flour prices. PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen announced this after he and National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar were tasked with looking into the crisis. The public is up in arms over the price hike and has been calling on the government to control it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Tareen and Bakhtiar with resolving the issue and their solution is to import more wheat. He also took notice of the crisis.

Once that wheat enters the market, prices will drop, said Tareen. Bakhtiar has said that flour prices will start dropping today (Monday). He predicted that within four days, prices would stabilise.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to a flour sale point in Jaranwala where he inspected the stores of flour and on complaints of shortages from the public, removed the assistant commissioner and assistant food controller from their posts.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has given a deadline of Wednesday to control the flour crisis. He said PASCO has given 300,000 tonnes of wheat to Sindh but because of the transporters’ strike, there was a delay in supply. He said it will arrive in another day or two and will then be given to the flour mills.

While the government has come up with a solution to the crisis, one minister’s explanation for it baffled many. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said people eat more roti in December and November, therefore there was a crisis.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has also urged tandoor owners to reduce the weight of each naan if they must, but not to raise prices. He said the price of a single naan or roti should stay Rs10 but the weight could be reduced by 15g.

And that is what many tandoor owners have started doing. However, they’re coupling the reduced weight with higher prices. Some tandoors are selling naan at Rs12. The owners foresee a price tag of Rs15 per naan very soon.

But with these soaring prices, it has been become difficult for people to afford flour. Fine flour is becoming out of many people’s reach.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said there has never been a flour shortage like this in the country’s history. Speaking to the media in London, he said Pakistan’s situation is very critical.

The prices of flour and wheat have soared, he said, asking the government where the wheat stocks went. This is the highest price of flour in 70 years, he said.