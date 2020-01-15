Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
Protesters surround SSGC office in Karachi over gas supply suspension

Posted: Jan 15, 2020
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
20-member delegation is in talks with SSGC officials

Demonstrators surrounded on Wednesday afternoon the office of the SSGC in Karachi to protest against the constant suspension in gas supply.

Representatives of the CNG association, transporters and residents of the city joined the protest outside the main SSGC office on Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road.

A 20-member delegation is currently inside the office to speak to SSGC officials and negotiate a compromise.

Gas supply in Sindh has been sporadic, with long delays between CNG supply and domestic supply. Gas supply to CNG stations was supposed to remain open for 12 hours on Tuesday but was cut off after eight hours, with officials citing low gas pressure.

Transporters have complained that their vehicles have nothing to run on and domestic consumers complain that there is no gas in their homes.

Also part of the protest were three women from Ranchore Lines, who said there had been no gas in their neighbourhood for over a month.

The protesters say they will not accept these prolonged supply suspensions.

