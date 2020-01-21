Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > News

Profile: Balochistan ECP member Shah Mohammad Jatoi

Posted: Jan 21, 2020
Shah Mohammad Jatoi, the new member of the Election Commission of Pakistan from Balochistan, has been working as a lawyer for the past 21 years.

Jatoi was born in Balochistan’s Kachhi area on August 10, 1965. He did his matriculation from Quetta.

The Balochistan ECP member did his MSc in Physics from Balochistan University in 1990. Three years later, he graduated in law from the Quetta Law College.

Jatoi started practicing law in 1998. He was elected as the president of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association in 2017 and is still a member of it.

