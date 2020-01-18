Saturday, January 18, 2020  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Prisoners should be allowed to earn wages, says Shireen Mazari

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Prisoners should be allowed to earn wages, says Shireen Mazari

Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

Prisoners should be allowed to earn wages while working inside jails to help their transition into society once they are released, said Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari while speaking to the media on Saturday.

She appeared in the Islamabad High Court and submitted a report in a case pertaining to the conditions of prisoners in Pakistani jails.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court hadn’t summoned the federal human rights minister in the case so she didn’t need to come.

“I came because I wanted to submit the report on my own,” she told the judge.

The report has made many recommendations based on the Mandela Rules to improve the conditions of the country’s prisons, Mazari said.

“Change can only come if we reform our system for under-trial prisoners,” she remarked. “There are more prisoners in our jails than their capacity and there are no facilities for transgender people.”

One of the recommendations is forming a separate cell for transgender people, she told the chief justice. “Criminals aren’t sentenced to jail so they can be tortured there. They are still humans and we have to treat them like that,” she added.

The report, however, hasn’t been made public yet. The case has been adjourned till February 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court prisons
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Faisal Vawda’s boot gets Kashif Abbasi’s show suspended by PEMRA
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.