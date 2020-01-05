Prices of sugar, oil, flour to decrease from Jan 7

Good news! The prices of essential food items will go down from January 7 (Tuesday) as the government has announced a Rs6 billion relief package for the Utility Stores Corporation.

The subsidy on prices will be implemented at more than 4,300 Utility Stores across the country.

For food items such as sugar, flour, lentils, rice and ghee, a monthly subsidy of Rs10 million will be given. This means that sugar and flour prices will go down by Rs5, and prices of lentils and rice will decrease by Rs10.

Cooking oil and ghee will be available for Rs20 less. The prices of at least 1,000 essentials including cosmetics and spices will also go down, according to the package.

