Price of 1kg flour soars to Rs75 across the country

The price of one kilogramme of flour has soared from Rs70 to Rs75 across the country as the wheat crisis worsens. The government, despite several efforts, has failed to control the price of flour.

Utility Stores in Karachi have placed conditions on selling flour on prices set by the government. You now have to buy other commodities from the store as well in order get flour at cheaper rates.

In Lahore, 1kg of flour that was previously sold for Rs70 now costs Rs6 more.

Punjab’s ministers, however, have said fine flour sellers will also be compelled to sell the commodity at rates fixed by the government.

“In Lahore and Faisalabad, fine flour will be sold at Rs45, while Multan will sell the staple food item for Rs42,” said Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal.

“The government will not succumb to the pressures of flour mill owners or the mafia,” he said.

On the other hand, negotiations between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nanbais have been successful.

The price of a roti has been fixed at Rs15 in the province. However, the weight of the flour used for a roti has reduced from 130kg to 115kg.

Flour prices remain the same in Quetta. A 20kg bag of flour costs Rs1,300, Rs100 more than its previous price.

Due to the current wheat crisis, consumers are forced to purchase wheat at higher prices. The crisis is being blamed more on mismanagement of authorities rather than an actual wheat shortage.