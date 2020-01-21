President Trump offers to mediate between Pakistan and India

Says the two countries have never been so close

“We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India and we can help,” President Trump said while speaking to reporters in Davos on Tuesday.

Flanked by Pakistan PM Khan, Trump said: “Certainly, we can help him.”

The meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. It was the third interaction between PM Khan and President Trump since the former’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

The US president called PM Khan his "friend" and said the United States and Pakistan had a "great relationship".

Asked if he intended to visit Pakistan before or after his visit to India in February, President Trump said: "Well, we are visiting right now... so we don't really have to."

He, however, said that “we have never been so closer to Pakistan than we are today.”

PM Khan thanked the US president for his mediation offer, saying that the US could play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

“We always hope that the US will play its part,” the Pakistan premier told reporters.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing talks between the US and Taliban for peace in Afghanistan.

PM Khan said both the US and Pakistan wanted an orderly transition in Afghanistan. “Fortunately, we are on the same page,” the premier said.