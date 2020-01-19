Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pollard’s historic spell in vain as Ireland T20I washed out

Posted: Jan 19, 2020
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Captain Kieron Pollard produced the best bowling spell by a West Indian in T20I cricket on Saturday before rain forced the second match of a three-game series against Ireland to be abandoned.

Pollard took 4-25 as Ireland were limited to 147-9 in a clash reduced to 19 overs a side.

Set a rain-revised target of 152 to win, the West Indies reached 16-1 after 2.2 overs before rain caused another in a series of stoppages.

Umpired eventually called the game off as a no result.

Ireland lead the series 1-0 after their dramatic four-run win in the opener in Grenada on Wednesday.

The third and final game is also in St Kitts on Sunday.

Pollard ripped the heart out of the Irish middle order by removing top scorer Gareth Delany, whose 44 included five sixes, skipper Andy Balbirnie (36) as well Gary Wilson (five) and George Dockrell (two).

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell also starred with two wickets, including dangerous opener Paul Stirling who was caught in the deep for just 17.

Stirling had smashed a 47-ball 95 in the first game.

Ireland lost three wickets on the last three balls of their innings Saturday, two of them off run-outs as they desperately scrambled to get past 150.

The West Indies would have been confident of chasing down the target although wary of their recent record at St Kitts.

In 2019, they were bowled out for just 45 and 71 against England.

