Policeman attacks DIG with knife in Lahore’s Qila Gujjar Sing

A DIG was attacked in Lahore’s Qila Gujjar Singh Saturday night by a police constable.

The police officer’s condition is out of danger and the attacker has been arrested and identified.

DIG Shahzad Aslam Siddiqui of the Establishment Division was walking home from the mosque in the Police Lines area at 11:45pm on Saturday when Constable Mohammad Rafiq approached him with a greeting.

When I returned the greeting, he pulled out a knife and stabbed me, said DIG Siddiqui in the FIR registered at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

He hit his left hand and kept attacking, according to the FIR. I defended myself and when I was quite injured, he stood up, said DIG Siddiqui, who then ran to the quarter guard and got the personnel on duty. They took Rafique into custody.

The DIG was taken to Services Hospital where he was treated and released but later readmitted with high blood pressure.

He called the attack an attempt on his life and has asked hte police to take action against the constable.

The FIR has been registered under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

