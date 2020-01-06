Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020
Police constable killed during robbery in Islamabad’s Soan Garden

File Photo

A police constable was killed while attempting to stop a robbery in Islamabad’s Soan Garden on Sunday.

Constable Ishaq along with other police officers had arrested two men while they were trying to steal a bike. Following the arrest, accomplices of the robbers fired at the police during which Ishaq was killed on the spot.

He was immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital where a postmortem examination was conducted. His body has been sent to his hometown of Chiniot.

Ishaq’s funeral prayers were offered at the Police Lines Headquarters. It was attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Islamabad DIG Amir Zulfiqar and other police officers.

Two special teams have been formed under the operations DIG to arrest the killers immediately.  

Islamabad Police
 
