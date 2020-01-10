Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi loses his cool after car accident

Posted: Jan 10, 2020
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Takes out keys of the other car, kicks it

Barrister Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, lost his cool after a minor road accident in Lahore on Friday.

Niazi's vehicle was hit by another car while he was entering a private club located on the city's Mall Road.

He took out the key from the ignition of the other car and kicked it. A passerby apparently captured the incident from his phone's camera that later went viral on social media.

The video showed a police guard intervening after which Niazi left.

Police say they haven't received any complaint regarding the incident.

