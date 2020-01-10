PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi loses his cool after car accident

Takes out keys of the other car, kicks it

Barrister Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, lost his cool after a minor road accident in Lahore on Friday.

Niazi's vehicle was hit by another car while he was entering a private club located on the city's Mall Road.

He took out the key from the ignition of the other car and kicked it. A passerby apparently captured the incident from his phone's camera that later went viral on social media.

The video showed a police guard intervening after which Niazi left.

Police say they haven't received any complaint regarding the incident.

