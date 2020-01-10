Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PML-N leader kicked off parliamentary committee for criticising party leadership

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
PML-N leader kicked off parliamentary committee for criticising party leadership

Photo: Nisar Cheema/Facebook

A PML-N member landed in trouble for raising questions on the party’s policy.

On party president Shehbaz Sharif’s orders, Nisar Cheema has been removed from the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The 12-member committee is looking into the appointment of the chief election commissioner and filling the two empty spots at the ECP. The issue has been a bone of contention between the government and opposition.

Rana Sanaullah has been appointed a member of the committee as his replacement.

Cheema reportedly criticised the party leadership for supporting the Army Act amendments in the National Assembly and Senate.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
army act PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.