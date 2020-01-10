PML-N leader kicked off parliamentary committee for criticising party leadership

A PML-N member landed in trouble for raising questions on the party’s policy.

On party president Shehbaz Sharif’s orders, Nisar Cheema has been removed from the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The 12-member committee is looking into the appointment of the chief election commissioner and filling the two empty spots at the ECP. The issue has been a bone of contention between the government and opposition.

Rana Sanaullah has been appointed a member of the committee as his replacement.

Cheema reportedly criticised the party leadership for supporting the Army Act amendments in the National Assembly and Senate.

