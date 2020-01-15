PM visits Muzaffarabad, inquires after injured of Neelum Valley avalanche

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to review the situation in the avalanche-hit Neelum Valley.

He inquired after the injured persons under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Muzaffarabad, according to a statement issued from the AJK Press and Information Department.

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana briefed the PM Khan on damages due to heavy snowfall and avalanches, and relief efforts.

Rana said that state authorities, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and National Disaster Management Authority, immediately responded to the tragic land and snowslide incidents and launched rescue and relief operation in the affected areas.

“Four helicopters took part in the rescue and relief operation and shifted the injured to different hospitals of Kail, Sharda and Muzaffarabad,” the official said.

He said that blocked roads were being cleared, while food and other necessary items had been delivered to people in the affected areas.

Rana informed that 67 people had been killed and 53 injured in these incidents. Around 198 houses, 22 shops, one mosque and 12 vehicles were destroyed during the calamity, he added.

Surrgen, Keil, Lawat and Chikknar were the most affected villages in the valley, the chief secretary said further.

He said the government would provide Rs150,000 to relatives of each deceased person, Rs75,000 to those who were disabled in the wake of the tragedy and Rs50,000 to the injured.

The government would also pay Rs100,000 for each destroyed house and vehicle, and Rs50,000 for the destroyed shops, Rana added.

He requested the Government of Pakistan for financial assistance to compensate the affectees and continued assistance from army’s aviation wing in the relief operation.

