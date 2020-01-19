PM Khan wants positive portrayal of Pakistan through digital media

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the youth of the country to use digital media in a way that it portrays a positive image of Pakistan internationally.

In a meeting with a delegation of youth from different fields on Saturday, the premier emphasised on the use of digital media as a tool to raise a voice for the oppressed in Indian-Administered Kashmir and Muslims across the globe, according to APP.

He recalled the efforts made by his government for the youth through easy loans and skill training programmes along with the Ehsaas Programme and shelter homes for the poor.

The prime minister told participants of the meeting that the country has come out of one of its toughest economic periods with a reduced fiscal deficit and revival of investors’ confidence. He also reiterated his resolve to continue his fight against corruption and mafias.

The meeting discussed national challenges, the government’s measures to address these issues and the role of the media, particularly social media in the modern era.

The participants deliberated over the opportunities for youth in the digital media sector, challenges and their resolution.

Discussing the PTI-led government’s strategy and initiatives regarding the growth of digital media, the prime minister said that the medium had emerged as the most effective communication tool in this technological era. Even owing to the swift growth of digital media, the information flow knows no boundaries, he said.

He said that youth with some knowledge and political acumen were getting active on digital media and called for using the medium to highlight the positive image of Pakistan, Islam and the Muslim world, besides promoting Muslim brotherhood.

PM Khan added that his government will be observing Kashmir Day on February 5 and urged the youth to realise their obligation towards highlighting the problems faced by Kashmiris.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid.