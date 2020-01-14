PM Khan wants BISP ‘corrupt’ officers to be named publicly

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that the names of all the ‘corrupt’ officers who had added themselves to the list of beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme should be made public.

A report of the people who were excluded from the list was presented to the premier on Tuesday.

“Their punishment is that their identities should be revealed to the public,” he said.

The prime minister remarked that the government will not show leniency towards those who have been unjust towards the poor and have usurped their rights.

On January 8, Dr Sania Nishtar, the head of the BISP, tweeted that 2,543 officers of Grade 17 had included their names and those of their spouses in the list.

The most cases were reported in Sindh, where 1,122 officers added their own names. In Balochistan, 741 officers included their names to the list, while 403 did it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 137 in Punjab.

The BISP is a federally-funded poverty reduction programme. It is working to lift people out of poverty.

