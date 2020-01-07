Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘PM Khan likely to leave for Malaysia on January 31’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to travel to Malaysia on January 31, diplomatic sources told SAMAA TV Tuesday.

The schedule of the prime minister’s visit to Malaysia is being finalised, the sources said. Consultation has been ongoing in this regard.

During the visit, they said, PM Khan would meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

Bilateral ties and the regional situation are expected to come under discussion during the Pakistan premier’s visit, the sources added.

The development comes weeks after Pakistan pulled out of the Kuala Lumpur Summit held from December 18 to 21. It was organised by Malaysian PM Mohamad.

Pakistan had initially confirmed PM Khan’s participation but later said he would not attend. Islamabad’s denial came days after the Pakistan premier visited Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed on December 18 that Pakistan wasn’t attending the summit because Saudi Arabia and the UAE had “concerns” about the event.

However, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said at the time the country would continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim world.

