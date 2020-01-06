PM Khan launches app to raise awareness about drug addiction

The increasing number of drug users in Pakistan has the federal government concerned about the country’s youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Monday an app, Zindagi, to raise awareness about the usage of drugs in the country and different ways of prevention.

“There was a time when we used to hear that university students are using drugs,” said the premier. “Drugs, however, have slowly made their way into schools now.”

Young kids are being exposed to drugs and the society doesn’t want to talk about this, he remarked. “Ever since we came into power, we found out that it is an epidemic”.

We realize that we are trying to use smartphones and technology to spread awareness about drug use and child abuse. “But, let’s not forget that the two are spreading because of the common usage of smartphones.”

Drug use can’t be combatted just by the police or Anti-Narcotics Force, he remarked. The whole nation needs to unite and fight this menace, the PM added.

We need professionals to speak about in schools, madrassahs and Friday sermons. “Our nation needs to come together to combat it,” he remarked.

“We need to realize that drugs destroy the future of children and nothing can ever be done if it’s too late,” the PM added.

