Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan launches app to raise awareness about drug addiction

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
PM Khan launches app to raise awareness about drug addiction

Photo: AFP

The increasing number of drug users in Pakistan has the federal government concerned about the country’s youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Monday an app, Zindagi, to raise awareness about the usage of drugs in the country and different ways of prevention.

“There was a time when we used to hear that university students are using drugs,” said the premier. “Drugs, however, have slowly made their way into schools now.”

Young kids are being exposed to drugs and the society doesn’t want to talk about this, he remarked. “Ever since we came into power, we found out that it is an epidemic”.

We realize that we are trying to use smartphones and technology to spread awareness about drug use and child abuse. “But, let’s not forget that the two are spreading because of the common usage of smartphones.”

Drug use can’t be combatted just by the police or Anti-Narcotics Force, he remarked. The whole nation needs to unite and fight this menace, the PM added.

We need professionals to speak about in schools, madrassahs and Friday sermons. “Our nation needs to come together to combat it,” he remarked.

“We need to realize that drugs destroy the future of children and nothing can ever be done if it’s too late,” the PM added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
drugs Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Drug use, narcotics control, addiction, Imran Khan, Zindagi app, drug abuse, drug users
 
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.