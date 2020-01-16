PM Khan bars Faisal Vawda from appearing on TV shows

Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda from speaking on any talk show on TV for two weeks, the government’s spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

In a tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister has sought an explanation from Vawda over his “behaviour” on a TV talk show.

The development came a day after Pemra banned ARY News show Off The Record for 60 days for allowing Faisal Vawda to appear on the show with a boot.

The host, Kashif Abbasi, has also been banned from appearing on any television channel for 60 days. This includes as a host, guest, analyst or expert on ARY News or any other channel. If ARY News does not comply with this order, its satellite TV channel could be suspended or revoked.

Vawda appeared on Abbasi’s show on January 14 alongside the PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Muhammad Javed Abbasi. In the midst of an argument, he brought out the boot from beneath the table.

“The PML-N gave respect to the boot by lying down. From now on, I’ll bring it on every programme,” he said. Vawda went on to criticise the opposition leaders for supporting the Army Act Amendment Bill.