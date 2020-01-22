Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
PM Imran Khan invited to Azerbaijan by President Aliyev

Posted: Jan 22, 2020
Photo: Information Ministry/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

They discussed trade between the two countries and Kashmir issue.

President Aliyev also invited PM Khan to visit Azerbaijan. The premier thanked President Aliyev for supporting Pakistan during the Kashmir group meeting.

“The prime minister appreciated Azerbaijan’s valuable contributions including as member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno [Upper] Karabakh,” read a statement.

PM Khan also met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. They discussed bilateral relations and means to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

PM Khan is in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum 2020. Earlier, he also met US President Donald Trump, who renewed his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute. They also discussed progress in the Afghan peace process.

