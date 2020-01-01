PIC attack: Lawyers, police held responsible in inquiry report

The inquiry report of the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology has held the police and lawyers responsible for the incident.

The attack was caused because of the negligence of the police and the vandalism of lawyers, the report stated. It also said that the Punjab IG should take action against the police officers who failed to stop the protesting lawyers from breaking into the hospital.

All those involved in the attack should be held accountable and be punished, it added.

The report has been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It was prepared by a committee comprising Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Imran Mahmood and AIG Athar Ismail.

At least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and the PIC’s infrastructure was destroyed during the protest, leading to an estimated loss of Rs70 million for the hospital.

