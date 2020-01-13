PIA plane snowed in at Quetta airport

A PIA plane got stuck at the Quetta International Airport on Monday due to heavy snowfall and lack of de-icing facilities.

“The flight was coming from Jeddah to Quetta,” said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan. “As soon as it landed, heavy snowfall started because of which the plane got stuck in the snow,” he said.

Quetta’s airport does not have facilities for de-icing the plane. Khan said it was the responsibility of the Civil Aviation Authority to provide them with these services.

“We are forced to remove the plane from the ice ourselves,” he said.

Other flights landing at Quetta’s airport have been cancelled. The airline has apologised for the difficulties caused to passengers.

It has advised them to call its call centre before leaving for the airport.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.