Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA plane snowed in at Quetta airport

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PIA plane snowed in at Quetta airport

Photo: SAMAA TV

A PIA plane got stuck at the Quetta International Airport on Monday due to heavy snowfall and lack of de-icing facilities.

“The flight was coming from Jeddah to Quetta,” said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan. “As soon as it landed, heavy snowfall started because of which the plane got stuck in the snow,” he said.

Quetta’s airport does not have facilities for de-icing the plane. Khan said it was the responsibility of the Civil Aviation Authority to provide them with these services.

“We are forced to remove the plane from the ice ourselves,” he said.

Other flights landing at Quetta’s airport have been cancelled. The airline has apologised for the difficulties caused to passengers.

It has advised them to call its call centre before leaving for the airport.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pia Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.