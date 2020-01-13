PIA flights delayed, cancelled due to bad weather

Flights of the Pakistan International Airlines were delayed or cancelled across the country because of bad weather conditions on Sunday, causing problems for several passengers.

According to an official of the airlines, PK-325 (Islamabad to Quetta), PK-326 (Quetta to Islamabad), PK-322 and PK-323 (Quetta to Lahore) were cancelled.

Flight from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu, PK-605, PK-606, PK-451 and PK-452 were also cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

International flights to Dubai from Karachi (PK-213 and PK-214), Islamabad (PK-235 and PK-236) and Peshawar (PK-283 and PK-284) were also affected.

According to PIA, they have apologised to the passengers for delays and a substitute plan has been devised. “Boeing 777s will be used for flights from Lahore and Islamabad travelling to Dubai,” said an official.

The airline has advised its passengers to call its call centre before leaving for the airport.

Flights of other airlines also faced delays.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.