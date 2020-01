PIA has been slapped with a massive fine for leaving passengers’ luggage in Saudi Arabia.

It has been fined 72,000 Saudi Riyals or Rs2.97 million. This isn’t the first time PIA has left its luggage in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Ground Services fined PIA 1,000 Riyal per container of luggage.

Most recently, PIA left the luggage for the Islamabad-bound PK-754 and Lahore-bound PK-725 in Riyadh.

