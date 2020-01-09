Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA CEO approaches Supreme Court to resume work

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
PIA CEO approaches Supreme Court to resume work

File photo

Pakistan International Airline Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik has challenged in the Supreme Court an interim order restricting him from working.

On January 1, the Sindh High Court barred Malik from performing duties as the airline’s chief executive. It heard a petition filed by the PIA Senior Staff Association’s general secretary, Safdar Anjum.

The retired air marshal has now filed a petition against the high court’s verdict. He named the federal government, cabinet division and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority respondents.

In the petition, Anjum claimed that Air Marshal Malik lacks the academic qualifications and adequate experience required for the post.

Malik wants the Sindh High Court stopped from taking further action until the top court gives a final judgment. In his petition, he called the verdict “unconstitutional”.

I was appointed by the cabinet division to restore the operations of the national airline, he said.

He added that restricting him from doing his work will “immobilise” PIA’s affairs.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pia Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.