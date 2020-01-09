PIA CEO approaches Supreme Court to resume work

Pakistan International Airline Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik has challenged in the Supreme Court an interim order restricting him from working.

On January 1, the Sindh High Court barred Malik from performing duties as the airline’s chief executive. It heard a petition filed by the PIA Senior Staff Association’s general secretary, Safdar Anjum.

The retired air marshal has now filed a petition against the high court’s verdict. He named the federal government, cabinet division and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority respondents.



In the petition, Anjum claimed that Air Marshal Malik lacks the academic qualifications and adequate experience required for the post.

Malik wants the Sindh High Court stopped from taking further action until the top court gives a final judgment. In his petition, he called the verdict “unconstitutional”.

I was appointed by the cabinet division to restore the operations of the national airline, he said.

He added that restricting him from doing his work will “immobilise” PIA’s affairs.



