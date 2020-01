A man has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court for Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to be given the highest civilian award for his services.

The petitioner, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, has said that he has made many “historic decisions” for the country’s security.

General Bajwa is heading the force that ensures that all people are able to sleep at night in peace, the petition says.

The president, prime minister and defence ministry’s secretary have been named as respondents in the case.

