People start gathering for Pashtun unity march in Bannu

People began gathering in Bannu’s Riaz Park Sunday afternoon for a Pashtun unity march. People are gathering from all over Khyber Pakhunkhwa to celebrate Pashtun culture.

The region is now home to large numbers of post-conflict internally displaced people.

The march is, in part, celebrating Pashtun culture and had a celebratory air. Pashto music is being played at the venue and people are dancing attanr.

When the region was under Taliban control, music and dance were banned. The march was held for people to celebrate the end of conflict but also remember the ones they have lost. Women attending the march were seen holding pictures of the people they’ve lost.

Participants are also celebrating the creation of the tribal districts.

On 24 May, the National Assembly passed the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill, merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Previously, the federal government had directly administered FATA through colonial-era laws that deprived locals of rights and subjected them to harsh punishment, according to Refworld, the UNHCR’s website.

FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed years of military operations against the TTP. Those operations broke the TTP’s hold over most of the tribal belt but also displaced millions of residents, destroyed homes and ruined livelihoods.

Talking about wave of terrorism, in 2018 the ISPR chief had said there has been a significant decline in Khyber Paktunkhwa. “The security situation in KP and erstwhile FATA is much better now,” he said.

In 2018, civilian control was handed back in Dir, marking a huge success against extremism. “This day is of utmost importance in the country’s history as today the army officials are handing over administration to civil authorities,” General Commanding Officer Major General Ali Amir Awaan had said while addressing a ceremony in connection with the transition.