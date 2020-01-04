Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
Parliament to debate on Army Amendment Act Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held on Monday where Parliament is likely to approve the Army Amendment Act.

The Senate and NA sessions will begin at 3pm and 4pm respectively.

The houses were supposed to debate on the bill Saturday (today), but the sessions were postponed till Monday.

The Army Act Amendment Bill, approved by the federal cabinet, proposes to extend the retirement age of services chiefs to 64 years.

The cabinet had approved amendments in Section 172 of the Army Act and Article 155 of the Services Rules.

The defence committees of both houses approved the bill during a joint session on Friday.

Once approved by parliamentarians during Monday’s session, it will pave the way for an extended term for Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking to media on the same day, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the PTI-led federal government and PML-N were trying to get the bill approved by bypassing Parliament’s code of conduct.

The PPP chief was unhappy with the PML-N’s decision to back the bill without telling anyone else. He believes the PML-N should have taken the opposition into confidence before announcing its move.

On the other hand, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was confident that not only the amendments in the Army Act, but the matter of electing the chairman and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan will be resolved with Parliament’s consensus.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
