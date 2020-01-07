Parliament passes bill paving way for General Bajwa’s extended term

The National Assembly has passed the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 that sets the retirement age of services chiefs at 64 years.

The bill will now be presented in the Senate and then become a law after the president’s approval. The law will allow Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had presented the bill in the parliament on Tuesday a day after the Standing Committee on Defence unanimously approved it.

Khattak, while taking the floor, had requested the PPP lawmakers to take back their reservations against the bill as unite with the government.

Naveed Qamar, a PPP leader, said that the party had made some recommendations to improve the bill. “But keeping in mind the regional situation, we want to say that the PPP won’t press for amendments in the act,” he said.

The PML-N, another major opposition party, had already expressed its support for the bill when it was first presented in parliament on January 3.

Here’s what the new law proposes:

The previous law had not set any retirement age limit for the army, naval and air force chiefs as well as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee. Now, it is has been set at 64 years. Any person who is older will not be allowed to hold the post.

It also allows the president to reappoint or extend the tenure of all chiefs and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee on the PM’s advice.

The bill states that the “exercise of discretion by the appointing authority” in this regard will not be questioned by any court on “any ground whatsoever”.

If the law is passed, then it will be deemed to have taken effect on November 27, 2019 and not on the day it is passed.

Controversial extension

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed the current COAS for another term of three years on August 19, 2019. The president then granted him the extension.

The extension was then challenged on the grounds that it is offensive to Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution. The case was initially filed by the Jurists’ Foundation but after it asked to withdraw the case, the Supreme Court decided to take it up itself.

During the hearing, the court explored the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The court on November 28 extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by six months, till May, and ordered the government to make a law regulating such appointments. The detailed verdict was released on December 16.

