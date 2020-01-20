Pakistanis praise Pishin man who rescued hundreds of stranded people

A 30-year-old man has come into the limelight for his efforts last week when he came to the rescue of hundreds left stranded in Ziarat amidst heavy snowfall.

On January 13, severe snowfall occurred in Kuchlak, Ziarat Cross, Khanozai and Kan Mehtarzai, which led to the closure of the Quetta-Zhob highway.

More than 100 people were left stranded on the highway with their vehicles stuck in deep snow until Mohammad Suleman Khan came to their rescue.

Suleman is a resident of Pishin, a city approximately 30km from Kuchlak. He towed their cars to safety.

For the heavy vehicles he was unable to move, Suleman took people in his own car, provided them food, shelter and also took care of their medical treatment.

His efforts did not go unheeded. Twitter was full of praise for the local hero.

Local hero Suleman Khan saves lives of more than 100 people stuck in Quetta snow. ❤️

He is not wearing anything in this cold. #SulemanKhan pic.twitter.com/1UR5SAV58z — Hania Abbasi . (@HaniaAbbasi3) January 18, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan also acknowledged his efforts.

“The whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow,” PM Khan tweeted.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also gave an award to Suleman.

Just Recieved appreciation from CM Jam Kamal of #Balochistan‘s. Thank You#SulemanKhan pic.twitter.com/TA6RdSmpn8 — Suleman Khan (@HumPakistaniii) January 18, 2020

While social media heaped praises on him, Suleman did not let any of it go to his head.

It was hard getting people out of the heavy snow, but I kept focusing on helping them, he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

I felt happy and at peace after people showered prayers on me, he said.

He advised people traveling to Quetta to use heavy vehicles. If people have small cars, then they must attach chains to their tyres, he said.

The government should take action against people who don’t use wheel chains, Suleman added.

In his message to young people, he asked them to come out and help people. The government cannot do everything, he said.