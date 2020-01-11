Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistanis blame clash between Muslims and West on religious differences

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistanis blame clash between Muslims and West on religious differences

Two out of five Pakistanis blame clashes between Muslim countries and the Western world on religious differences and political benefits, revealed a survey.

With tensions growing between America and Iran after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a conversation has sparked on reasons for the differences between the Muslim world and the West.

Gallup and Gilani Pakistan Poll interviewed a sample size of 1,225 men and women from all four provinces across Pakistan, from both urban and rural settings, and reported these findings.

When asked the reasons behind clashes between the Muslims and the West, 39% people blamed religious differences for the clashes. The second most voted reason was political benefits at 38%.

Only 16% people blamed cultural differences for the clashes and the remaining 7% did not know or chose not to respond.

As the political situation of the Middle East is threatened, Pakistan is fearful that the security of the entire region might be at stake if Iran and America go to war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, has made it clear that Pakistan could play a role to seek peace but “it can never again be part of any war”. He instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the US to de-escalate tensions.

Army Chief General Bajwa has been told to contact military leaders to convey the message: Pakistan won’t become part of any conflict.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gallup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Gallup, West, Muslims, clashes, Qasem Soleimani, Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.