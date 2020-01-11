Pakistanis blame clash between Muslims and West on religious differences

Two out of five Pakistanis blame clashes between Muslim countries and the Western world on religious differences and political benefits, revealed a survey.

With tensions growing between America and Iran after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a conversation has sparked on reasons for the differences between the Muslim world and the West.

Gallup and Gilani Pakistan Poll interviewed a sample size of 1,225 men and women from all four provinces across Pakistan, from both urban and rural settings, and reported these findings.

When asked the reasons behind clashes between the Muslims and the West, 39% people blamed religious differences for the clashes. The second most voted reason was political benefits at 38%.

Only 16% people blamed cultural differences for the clashes and the remaining 7% did not know or chose not to respond.

As the political situation of the Middle East is threatened, Pakistan is fearful that the security of the entire region might be at stake if Iran and America go to war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, has made it clear that Pakistan could play a role to seek peace but “it can never again be part of any war”. He instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the US to de-escalate tensions.

Army Chief General Bajwa has been told to contact military leaders to convey the message: Pakistan won’t become part of any conflict.

