Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pakistani scientist Dr Attaur Rehman conferred China’s highest scientific award

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conferred his country’s highest scientific award to Pakistani scientist Professor Attaur Rahman.

He received the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award on Friday in the Great Peoples Hall in Beijing for his contributions in the field of chemistry.

He has now become the only Muslim scientist to be given this award.

Dr Rahman is the most decorated scientist in Pakistan. He has been awarded four civil awards: the Tamgha- i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz , Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

He has over 1,250 international publications, including 341 books published in the USA and Europe.

China and Malaysia have also established major research centres in his name. He is also patron-in-chief of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at Karachi University.

