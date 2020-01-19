Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan won’t remain inactive observer to LoC violations: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned both India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks against civilians across the Line of Control in Kashmir, Pakistan will “find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC”.

The premier took to Twitter Sunday morning to speak about the occupation of Kashmir and said Indian forces are targeting and killing civilians across the LOC with “increasing intensity and frequency”.

He said the United Nations Security Council must make India allow the UN’s military observes to return to the Indian held side of Kashmir.

“We fear an Indian false flag operation,” added the premier.

Indian-Administered Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5, 2019 when India imposed a curfew and cut off communications to the valley. Pakistan and other countries have repeatedly called for India to lift the curfew.

The LoC is the border dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan. India has been firing and shelling from its side of the region at civilian settlements on Pakistan’s side of the border.

RELATED STORIES
 

