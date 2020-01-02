Pakistan rejects new Indian army chief’s pre-emptive strike statements

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has rejected the new Indian army chief’s statement regarding “pre-emptive strikes” across the Line of Control.

In an interview hours after taking charge on Tuesday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said India reserves the right to “pre-emptively strike at sources of terror”. He said a “new normal” in the country’s response mechanism to acts of cross-border terrorism has already been “emphatically” displayed.

In a statement issued Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui called his statements irresponsible.

“There should be no doubt about Pakistan’s resolve and readiness to thwart any aggressive Indian move, inside its territory or Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

“No one should forget Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s Balakot misadventure.”

Farooqui said Pakistan will continue contributing to all efforts of promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond, despite India’s provocations.

“They would be well-advised to look inwards and curb the growing saffron terror, which is increasingly a matter of concern for the international community,” the statement added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.