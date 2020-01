Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked Netflix and Amazon to invest in Pakistani dramas and films and said the country has “far better minds than India”.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistan has far better minds than India and its music is far superior that of India.

“You guys won’t regret,” Chaudhry told Netflix and Amazon.

He praised ARY Digital on showing “epic drama serial” Meray Paas Tum Ho and said that the whole team deserves a big applause.