‘Pakistan believes in peace, won’t participate in any conflict’

Pakistan believes in peace and it will not participate in any conflict between the US and Iran, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while taking the floor of the Senate on Monday.

We are quite clear that we will not let our soil be used against any other state, he remarked. “We believe in peace but we will not ignite the fire in any case,” he added.

“If any action is taken which affects the peace in the region then it is not in Pakistan’s favour,” the federal minister said. It goes against our national economic development agenda. “We want to save the country from this fire.”

Pakistan has said that it won’t take any unilateral actions. “We believe that the use of force will exacerbate the present situation and not solve anything,” the foreign minister added.

Pakistan thinks that all parties should show refrain from engaging in conflict. All parties concerned should exercise restraint, if they don’t, the region will head to a new war. “I have advised my Iranian counterparts to refrain from any escalation, and try to de-escalate in the larger interest of the region.”

We think that all issues should be solved in a diplomatic manner and in accordance with international law, Qureshi said. “We cannot be oblivious to the growing tensions. We share historic relations with Iran.”

He remarked that Pakistan has urged the international community, the United Nations, secretary-general to douse the fire and save the region from instability.

We are monitoring and assessing the situation and have even formed a task force to deal with it, he added. “This is a regional challenge, we are not responsible for it but we are involved too but because we are part of the region.”

The Middle East is already quite volatile and another war cannot happen as it will prove to be disastrous, the foreign minister said.

