Pakistan army fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression: ISPR

The Pakistan army warned India on Saturday that it is “fully prepared” to respond to its any act of aggression a few hours after the Indian army chief said that his force will take action if New Delhi orders it to “reclaim” Azad Kashmir from Pakistan.

“Statements by the Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC is routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, the ISPR’s head, said in a tweet.

According to India Today, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said in an interview that his force was ready to conduct larger-scale operations in Pakistan’s Kashmir if the Indian parliament wants it.